

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) announced that Norbert Winkeljohann will succeed Werner Wenning as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Winkeljohann has been a member of Bayer's Supervisory Board since May 2018. Previously, he served as Chairman of the Board of Management of PricewaterhouseCoopers Europe SE.



Werner Wenning will step down with effect from the end of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting on April 28, 2020. He has been with Bayer for over 50 years.



Also, the Supervisory Board has decided to propose TUI Group CFO Horst Baier to the shareholder representative seat.



