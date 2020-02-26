

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As coronavirus infections and deaths continue to rise on an alarming scale in Iran, the country's health minister has been confirmed to have been infected with the deadly virus.



Deputy minister for health Iraj Harirchi, who spoke at a news conference Monday to warn the people of the disease, tested positive for coronavirus the next day, Iran's state media reported.



In the nationally televised briefing, Harirchi was seen coughing and wiping sweat frequently.



Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo called on all nations, including Iran, to tell the truth about the coronavirus and cooperate with international aid organizations.



'The United States is deeply concerned by information indicating the Iranian regime may have suppressed vital details about the outbreak in that country,' he told reporters.



Iran, which is second only to China in coronavirus deaths, officially reported 15 deaths and less than 100 cases of infection, but it is believed that the actual numbers are far higher.



