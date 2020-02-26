

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, Wednesday morning gained nearly 25% after it announced that it made progress in its efforts to develop a novel vaccine to fight the deadly disease.



Novavax said it has produced and is currently assessing multiple nanoparticle vaccine candidates in animal models prior to identifying an optimal candidate for human testing.



Human test is expected to begin by the end of spring 2020. Novavax expects to utilize its proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to enhance immune responses.



CEO Stanley Erck said, 'Now that the protein has been expressed stably in our baculovirus system, we aim to identify the optimal candidate and scale up production of sufficient vaccine for preliminary clinical trials. We are now well-positioned to advance the COVID-19 vaccine candidate to Phase I clinical testing in May or June.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVAVAX-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de