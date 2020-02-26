

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW):



-Earnings: $2.0 million in Q4 vs. -$187.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.12 in Q4 vs. -$11.39 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $6.1 million or $0.37 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.16 per share -Revenue: $435.5 million in Q4 vs. $428.7 million in the same period last year.



