

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $248.01 million, or $2.79 per share. This compares with $163.62 million, or $1.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $245.10 million or $2.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $2.90 billion from $2.75 billion last year.



Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $245.10 Mln. vs. $220.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.79 vs. $2.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.57 -Revenue (Q4): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.75 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC CL B-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de