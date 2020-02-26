Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
VIRUSPANIK...alles fällt bis auf PALLADIUM +++ Junior landet neuen Volltreffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866462 ISIN: US9139031002 Ticker-Symbol: UHS 
Tradegate
26.02.20
19:05 Uhr
126,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,80 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,00
129,00
22:59
124,00
125,00
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC CL B
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC CL B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC CL B126,00+0,80 %