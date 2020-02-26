

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):



-Earnings: -$2.41 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.26 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$5.40 in Q4 vs. -$5.00 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $15.1 million or $0.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.42 per share -Revenue: $3.73 billion in Q4 vs. $3.32 billion in the same period last year.



