

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for L Brands Inc. (LB):



-Earnings: -$192.26 million in Q4 vs. $540.82 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.70 in Q4 vs. $1.94 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, L Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $523.71 million or $1.88 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.86 per share -Revenue: $4.71 billion in Q4 vs. $4.85 billion in the same period last year.



