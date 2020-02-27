

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $165.9 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $153.2 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $194.7 million or $2.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $486.2 million from $415.4 million last year.



Ansys Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $194.7 Mln. vs. $182.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.24 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.98 -Revenue (Q4): $486.2 Mln vs. $415.4 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANSYS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de