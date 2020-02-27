

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $180 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $172 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $1.43 billion from $1.41 billion last year.



Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $180 Mln. vs. $172 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.41 Bln last year.



