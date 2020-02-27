Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916018 ISIN: GB0002875804 Ticker-Symbol: BMT 
Xetra
26.02.20
17:35 Uhr
38,175 Euro
-0,130
-0,34 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,600
37,400
09:01
36,595
37,095
09:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC38,175-0,34 %