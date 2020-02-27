Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HG69 ISIN: GB00B0LCW083 Ticker-Symbol: H5P 
Tradegate
25.02.20
16:21 Uhr
22,020 Euro
-0,070
-0,32 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,500
22,230
09:35
21,650
22,120
09:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC22,020-0,32 %