

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - UK Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser plc (RBGLY, RB.L) reported that its net loss attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year 2019 was 3.68 billion pounds, compared to net income of 2.16 billion pounds from the prior year. Loss per share was 519.7 pence, compared to earnings per share of 305.9 pence in the previous year.



The latest period's results include the charge of 898 million pounds in respect of the settlement of Indivior related matters with the US Department of Justice reported at the half year.



On an adjusted basis, total net income was 2.473 billion pounds, up 2.7 percent, or 0.7 percent constant, compared to 2018. Adjusted earnings per share for the year were 349.0 pence, compared to 339.6 pence last year.



Total full-year net revenue rose to 12.85 billion pounds from 12.60 billion pounds last year, with growth of 0.8 percent on both a LFL and constant exchange basis.



The company's board of directors proposed a final dividend of 101.6 pence per share, to give a full year dividend of 174.6 pence per share, compared to 170.7 pence last year. If approved by shareholders, it will be paid on 28 May 2020 to shareholders who are on the register on 17 April 2020, with an ex-dividend date of 16 April 2020.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the company projects higher level of revenue growth on a like-for-like basis than last year's 0.8 percent, with steady progress toward its medium-term target. The company noted that the year off to a strong start, although an uncertain environment remained due to an evolving COVID-19 impact.



The company forecasts 2020 revenue growth to be stronger in the second half, while adjusted operating margins are projected to be around 350 basis points lower in 2020 than those achieved in 2019.



