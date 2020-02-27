

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group plc (NEX.L) reported profit before tax of 187.0 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 177.7 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 27.5 pence from 26.5 pence. Group normalised operating profit increased by 13.1% to 295.3 million pounds on a constant currency basis, up 14.6% on a reported basis. Normalised earnings per share was 34.4 pence compared to 32.8 pence.



Fiscal year Group revenue was 2.74 billion pounds, an increase of 10.2% on a constant currency basis (up 12.0% on a reported basis).



The final dividend of 11.19 pence per ordinary share will be paid on 12 May 2020 to those shareholders registered on 24 April 2020.



Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive said: 'we are delighted to make major pledges in the shift to zero emission vehicles. National Express will not buy another diesel bus in the UK and lead the transition to zero emission coaches. Our ambition is for our UK bus business to become zero emission by 2030 with UK coach by 2035.'



