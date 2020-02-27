

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L) reported pretax profit of 401.8 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 113.0 million pounds, previous year, reflecting 2019 gains on disposals and 2018 impairment charges. Earnings per share was 78.4 pence compared to 7.8 pence. Pre-exceptional profit before tax declined to 326.3 million pounds from 350.6 million pounds. Pre-exceptional profit before tax was stable excluding transactional currency impact. Adjusted earnings per share was 59.5 pence compared to 63.4 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 9.38 billion pounds compared to 9.28 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board recommended a final ordinary dividend of 17.9 pence per ordinary share. This gives a total dividend for the year of 26.8 pence per ordinary share. The dividend will be paid on 19 June 2020 to all shareholders on the register of members on 15 May 2020.



Inchcape plc also announced that CEO Stefan Bomhard will leave the Group on 30 June 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INCHCAPE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de