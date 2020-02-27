

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) announced that 2019 total group revenue was 2.4% lower at £3.65 billion from £3.74 billion in 2018. Profit before tax totaled £1.041 billion, versus £1.091 billion in 2018. Basic earnings per share fell to 266.8 pence from 283.3 pence in 2018.



The company sold 15,855 new homes in 2019, 4% down from 16,449 in 2018. Total new homes average selling price was £215,709.



Looking ahead, the company currently expect sales this year to follow a similar pattern to last year, given that it began the year with a similar level of active sales outlets as 2019 but a slightly lower forward sales position at 1 January 2020.



Persimmon also announced that Dave Jenkinson has informed his wish to step down as Group Chief Executive in due course. Dave will remain fully committed to leading the ongoing programme of change for as long as the business requires.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

