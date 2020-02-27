

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence rose in February, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The economic confidence index increased to 97.5 in February from 97.1 in January.



The latest improvement was led by stronger morale in the manufacturing and services sectors.



The consumer confidence index remained decreased to 57.3 in February from 58.8 in the previous month.



The measure of manufacturing industry morale rose to 106.7 in February, and the confidence index for services increased to 98.5.



The confidence measures for retail trade and construction sectors decreased to 102.9 and 74.5, respectively, in February.



