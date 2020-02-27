Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 762548 ISIN: GB0002074580 Ticker-Symbol: GBE 
Frankfurt
27.02.20
08:05 Uhr
37,680 Euro
-0,920
-2,38 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
GENUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENUS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,600
38,520
10:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENUS
GENUS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENUS PLC37,680-2,38 %