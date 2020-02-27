

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus plc (GNS.L, GNS.L) reported Statutory pretax profit of 30.4 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2019 compared to a loss of 6.8 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share were 36.3 pence compared to a loss per share of 11.0 pence last year.



The recent period profit includes 13.3 million pounds non-cash increase in net IAS 41 biological asset valuation and 12.8 million pounds of exceptional costs, compared with a reduced asset valuation and higher exceptional costs in the prior year



Adjusted pretax profit improved to 36.6 million pounds from 29.2 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 43.2 pence compared to 33.8 pence a year ago.



First-half revenue was 270.7 million pounds, up 13% in actual and constant currencies.



The Board declared an interim dividend of 9.4 pence per share, up 6% on last year's interim dividend, which is payable on 2 April 2020 to shareholders on the register at 6 March 2020.



Looking ahead, Genus expects to continue to make strategic and financial progress and perform in line with its expectations for the financial year 2020.



