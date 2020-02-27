

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Law Debenture Corp Plc. (LWDB.L) reported that its profit for the year ended 31 December 2019 was 129.94 million pounds, compared to a net loss of 59.79 million in the prior year. Return per ordinary share was 109.94 pence, compared to a loss of 50.59 pence in the prior year.



Profit before taxation was 131.36 million pounds compared to a loss of 58.48 million pounds in the prior year.



Total income grew to 66.74 million pounds from 57.11 million pounds in the previous year.



The company has proposed to pay a final dividend of 19.4 pence per share, an increase of 50% on the 2018 final dividend of 12.9 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 16 April 2020 to holders on the register on the record date of 13 March 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LAW DEBENTURE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de