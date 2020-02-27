

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced Thursday the first-to-market launch of Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Tablets in the U.S. market.



The tablets are a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Vimovo (Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium) Delayed-Release Tablets approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Dr. Reddy's Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Tablets are available in 375 mg/20 mg and 500 mg/20 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 60.



In the 12 months ended December 2019, the Vimovo (Naproxen and Esomeprazole Magnesium) Delayed-Release Tablets brand had U.S. sales of approximately $414 million, according to IQVIA Health. Vimovo is owned by Horizon PharmaMedicines LLC.



Naproxen and esomeprazole magnesium delayed-release tablets are contraindicated in the setting of coronary artery bypass graft or CABG surgery.



