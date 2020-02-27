

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate rose during the November to January period after falling in the previous three months, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 3.4 percent during the November to January period from 3.3 percent in the three months ended December.



In the three months ended in November, unemployment rate was 2.5 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 160,300 during the November to January period from 155,200 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 10.9 percent in the three moths ended in January.



