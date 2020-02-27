

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, the European Commission is slated to publish monthly economic and business confidence survey results. The euro area economic confidence index is forecast to fall to 102.6 in February from 102.8 in January.



Before the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback, it rose against the greenback,



The euro was worth 1.0936 against the greenback, 120.47 against the yen, 1.0628 against the franc and 0.8474 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



