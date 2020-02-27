

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence strengthened to a nine-month high in February, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Thursday.



The economic tendency indicator rose to 99.1 in February from 97.3 in January. This was the highest reading since May 2019.



The improvement was driven by the manufacturing sector and consumers.



The consumer confidence rose to 98.5 in February from 92.7 in the prior month. This was the highest since September 2018.



The manufacturing industry climbed to 104.7 in February from 102.3 in the preceding month.



The retail trade confidence index decreased to 108.6 in February and the measure of construction morale declined 101.2.



