

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Axel Springer SE (AXELF.PK) has supported a de-listing tender offer by KKR. The boards said that the de-listing is in the best interest of the company.



Both boards confirmed that the payment amounting to 63.00 euros per share complies with the legal requirements for a de-listing offer and is therefore appropriate for the purpose of the de-listing tender offer.



German digital publishing house Axel Springer said in June 2019 that it had received a public takeover offer from Global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts or KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) at an offer price of 63 euros per share in cash.



