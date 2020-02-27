

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said the company projects operating earnings before taxes of between 185 million euros and 250 million euros for the current fiscal year. Return on capital employed should be between 8 and 11 percent, the company noted.



'The situation on our procurement and sales markets has dampened. In 2019/20, we won't be able to directly build on earlier results,' Roland Harings Executive Board Chairman said.



The company's Annual General Meeting 2020 will take place on February 27. At the AGM, Aurubis will recommend a dividend 1.25 euros per share, which is below the previous year. This leads to a total dividend yield of 3.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AURUBIS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de