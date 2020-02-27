Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854566 ISIN: US15189T1079 Ticker-Symbol: HOU 
Frankfurt
27.02.20
09:23 Uhr
21,800 Euro
-0,800
-3,54 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,800
22,200
13:54
22,000
22,200
13:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTERPOINT ENERGY
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC21,800-3,54 %