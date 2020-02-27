Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14ZR0 ISIN: GB00BWFY5505 Ticker-Symbol: NHL 
Stuttgart
27.02.20
08:26 Uhr
18,100 Euro
-0,900
-4,74 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,900
18,600
13:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NIELSEN
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC18,100-4,74 %