

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $745M, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $735 million, or $2.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $15.20 billion from $14.80 billion last year.



Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $2.90 vs. $2.72 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $15.20 Bln vs. $14.80 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

