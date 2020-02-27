

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) released a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $23.23 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $31.23 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $44.53 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $1.46 billion from $1.40 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $44.53 Mln. vs. $35.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.40 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.55



