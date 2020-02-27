

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $406 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $491 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $2.93 billion from $2.81 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $491 Mln. vs. $427 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q4): $2.93 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.



