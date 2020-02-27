

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $447 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $864 million, or $3.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $447 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $2.94 billion from $2.83 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $447 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q4): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEMPRA ENERGY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de