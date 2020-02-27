

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.



For fiscal 2020, CBRE expects adjusted earnings per share of $4.05 to $4.25, indicating growth of 12 percent at the mid-point of the range. The company expects growth to be stronger in the second half than the first half of 2020.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.07 per share for the year on revenues of $25.52 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CBRE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de