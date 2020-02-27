

WILSONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.68 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $98.52 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Flir Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.85 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $489.04 million from $448.46 million last year.



Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $74.85 Mln. vs. $85.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $489.04 Mln vs. $448.46 Mln last year.



