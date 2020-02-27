

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. C. Penney Company, Inc (JCP) announced a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $27 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $75 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, J. C. Penney Company, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $43 million or $0.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $3.38 billion from $3.67 billion last year.



J. C. Penney Company, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $43 Mln. vs. $57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.13 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q4): $3.38 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JC PENNEY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de