

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) forecast consolidated earnings for fiscal 2020 in a range of $2.19 to $2.31 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.28 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



OG&E is projected to earn $1.72 to $1.78 per average share in fiscal 2020. The company projects the earnings contribution from its ownership interest in Enable Midstream to be at the lower end of approximately $0.47 to $0.53 per share, and breakeven results at the holding company.



OGE Energy is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Co. or OG&E, and holder of 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP.



