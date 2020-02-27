Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884437 ISIN: US8552441094 Ticker-Symbol: SRB 
Tradegate
27.02.20
15:30 Uhr
71,54 Euro
-2,56
-3,45 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,66
71,91
15:31
71,67
71,90
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KEURIG DR PEPPER
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC26,000-2,99 %
NESTLE SA95,97-1,95 %
STARBUCKS CORPORATION71,54-3,45 %