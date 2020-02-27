

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan N.V. (MYL) and Pfizer (PFE) announced that Sanjeev Narula, current chief financial officer of Upjohn, has been named CFO of Viatris. Narula will report to Michael Goettler, who was previously announced as CEO of Viatris.



Viatris is the new company that will result from the combination of Mylan and Upjohn, a unit of Pfizer. The deal remains on track to close in mid-2020.



The companies also announced the remaining appointees to the 13-member Board for Viatris. Pfizer has appointed current board member Don Cornwell to serve as a director of Viatris. Mylan has appointed eight of its own directors to serve on the Viatris Board, including JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Neil Dimick, Melina Higgins, Harry Korman, Rajiv Malik, Richard Mark, Mark Parrish and Pauline van der Meer Mohr.



