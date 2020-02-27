

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by more than expected in the week ended February 22nd, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims rose to 219,000, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level of 211,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 212,000 from the 210,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also inched up to 209,750, an increase of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 209,250.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX