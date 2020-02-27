

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Safavieh LLC recalled about 760 units of Aura and Silas 3-Drawer Chests for possible serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The company said the chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall.



The recall involves Safavieh, Aura and Silas 3-drawer chests with light gray drawers and light gray linen finish, champagne drawers and mirror finish as well as steel teal drawers with mirror finish. The chests are about 32 inches wide, 16 inches deep and 29 inches tall.



The company is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries involving the recalled chests of drawers.



Safavieh advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled chests. Packaging and pre-paid shipping labels will be provided so that consumers can remove the chest's drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund, it added.



The chests of drawers were made in Vietnam and imported to the U.S. by Port Washington, New York-based Safavieh INTL. They were sold online at www.wayfair.com, www.overstock.com and www.gilt.com and other online retailers from November 2017 to November 2019 for between $240 and $360.



Earlier in the day, Home Depot also recalled about 200 units of Home Decorators Collection Print Block 4-Drawer Whitewash Chest for similar serious tip-over and entrapment hazard issue that can result in death or injuries to children.



In May 2019, South Shore Furniture had recalled about 316,900 units of Libra style 3-drawer chests, including about 6,900 in Canada, for similar serious tip-over and entrapment hazards.



