

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the pace of U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 was unrevised from the initial estimate.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product increased by 2.1 percent in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the estimate provided last month.



The report showed upward revisions to private inventory investment, exports, federal government spending, and residential fixed investment



However, the upward revisions were offset by downward revisions to non-residential fixed investment, consumer spending, state and local government spending and an upward revision to imports.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX