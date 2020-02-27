Jumbleberry Establishes Two Exclusive Programs: Say Hello to Carousel and Pipeline

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Jumbleberry, a leader in providing digital performance marketing solutions to clients around the world, announces the establishment of two exclusive programs: Carousel and Pipeline. The programs are powered by the people, process and technology that comprise Jumbleberry's Performance Marketing Engine.

'Having served the affiliate marketing community for over ten years, and through all the ups and downs and changes to the industry, Jumbleberry remains a pillar of trust, resilience and innovation. The growth and maturation of affiliate marketing has been a wild ride, and we intend to play a leading role in blazing new trails to the future.' - says Steve Jukes, President & CEO.

Jumbleberry's technology platform is comprised of a propriety tracking and attribution solution combined with features that enable Affiliates, Media buyers and Agencies to drive high volumes of paid media. These features include: Automated creative and deployment workflows, machine learning powered recommendations, split A/B testing, Smartlink yield optimization and first-party audience data.

'Our technology platform is unrivaled in the industry and leapfrogs existing SAAS solutions. Carousel and Pipeline are the first service offerings built from the ground-up with our holistic People, Process and Technology approach, and incorporate all our knowledge and capabilities.' - Ian Elliott, Director of Engineering.

Carousel

'Carousel was born from a desire to capitalize on a massively global opportunity: the rise of the direct to consumer brand. A new ecosystem has evolved, and Carousel intends to be a catalyst for new ideas and a new approach to affiliate marketing.' - Matt Dobson, Director of Business Development.

For affiliates, media buyers and agencies who are tired of volatility, risk and uncertainty, Carousel has the most inventive Direct to Consumer brands designed to maximize long term customer value and enable evergreen ad campaigns. For D2C brands that have made significant investments in their business, from concept through production and marketing, looking to scale BIG, then Carousel has the formula for success. Carousel is tailored to uncompromising brands and affiliates/media buyers who want it all.

'The Carousel team provides an agency experience without the fluff. Our results-driven approach means you never waste your time or money on ad spend that doesn't perform.' - says Jukes.

For advertisers, a proven approach delivers fixed-cost customer acquisition at scale. Affiliates, media buyers and agencies gain access to exclusive D2C brands and campaigns with everything needed for success: full-funnel analytics, content assets, ads, pre-landers and audience data.

Pipeline

Ride the wave - that's what Pipeline is all about. With the highest performing campaigns in nutra, health & beauty, and e-comm, affiliates capitalize on trends by running large volumes of traffic with the highest possible EPCs, clockwork-like weekly payouts and the support of the best people in the industry. Advertisers looking to have cap filled with quality, high volume traffic work with a seasoned account executive team to constantly innovate and launch new campaigns that affiliates will love.

'The Pipeline team knows how to maximize volume and profits for Affiliates and Advertisers. Pipeline is about taking all our experience and expertise and rolling it into a service offering that is focused on delivering results in a fast-changing marketplace. We are pioneers in the space, and we will continue to thrive and grow as the market changes. The Pipeline team knows how to navigate the choppiest waters and win in any situation.' - Steve Jukes.

These new programs incorporate everything that Jumbleberry has built over the past ten years through People, Process and Technology. Carousel and Pipeline provide a foundation for the continued growth of the Jumbleberry business by catering to the specific needs of unique customer segments.

The official launch of the two new programs is March 31st.

please contact info@jumbleberry.com, +1-888-832-9785