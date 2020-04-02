Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 624 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870935 ISIN: FR0000121220 Ticker-Symbol: SJ7 
Tradegate
01.04.20
16:43 Uhr
59,20 Euro
-1,82
-2,98 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
SODEXO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SODEXO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,66
58,94
09:19
58,72
58,86
09:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SODEXO
SODEXO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SODEXO SA59,20-2,98 %