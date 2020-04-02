

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food services and facilities management company Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) decided to establish a global Sodexo Employee Relief Program to help on-site staff, who face layoffs due to site closures.



The 30 million euros program will be funded by senior executives and the company, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sodexo Chairwoman Sophie Bellon will waive 50% of her remuneration over the coming six-months.



Group chief executive officer Denis Machuel will waive 50% of his fixed remuneration over the next 6 months as well as his variable remuneration for Fiscal 2020.



Group Executive Committee members will give up 10% of their fixed remuneration over the coming 6 months as well as their annual variable remuneration.



The 200 senior executives from all segments and operations around the world will also waive their annual variable remuneration.



