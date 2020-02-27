

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials company Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Thursday reported full year 2019 profit of 1.41 billion euros, up from last year's profit of 397 million euros.



On a per share basis, earnings were 2.59 euro per share, compared to 0.73 euro per share last year.



Recurring profit for the year rose to 1.92 billion euros from 1.74 billion euros last year.



Full-year sales rose 1.9% to 42.57 billion euros from 41.77 billion euros last year. On a like-for-like basis, sales increased 2.4 percent from a year earlier.



CEO Pierre-André de Chalendar commented: 'Saint-Gobain has delivered another significant improvement in its annual results, despite a less supportive market environment in the second half.'



'For 2020, in a more uncertain market environment, Saint-Gobain should continue to benefit from its attractive positioning and from the results of its 'Transform & Grow' initiative, and is targeting a further like-for-like increase in operating income with an uncertainty about the impact of the coronavirus.'



