

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $59.59 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $62.31 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $596.74 million from $576.47 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $59.59 Mln. vs. $62.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $596.74 Mln vs. $576.47 Mln last year.



