

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World Fuel Services (INT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $56.5 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $29.6 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $57.2 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.3% to $9.36 billion from $9.99 billion last year.



World Fuel Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $57.2 Mln. vs. $33.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q4): $9.36 Bln vs. $9.99 Bln last year.



