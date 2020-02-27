

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) reported a fourth-quarter net loss per share of $0.64 compared to a loss of $0.57, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.68, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter revenue was $33.9 million compared to $39.8 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $26.93 million for the quarter.



Cash and investments in marketable securities at December 31, 2019 were approximately $1.6 billion as compared to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2018.



Shares of Nektar Therapeutics were up 5% after hours.



