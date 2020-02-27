

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC):



-Earnings: -$1.0 million in Q4 vs. $37.26 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q4 vs. $0.86 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Howard Hughes Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $79.25 million or $1.84 per share for the period. -Revenue: $284.16 million in Q4 vs. $464.69 million in the same period last year.



