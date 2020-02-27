

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MBIA Inc. (MBI) reported a fourth-quarter adjusted net loss per share of $1.25 compared to profit of $1.20, previous year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company said the unfavorable comparison for the year-over-year quarters was mostly due to greater losses and loss adjustment expenses at National primarily related to its Puerto Rico exposures.



Fourth-quarter premiums earned was $20 million compared to $24 million, last year. Total revenues were $28 million, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter.



