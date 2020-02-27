

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) said the company expects 2020 results to be significantly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. It is also impacting the company's supply chain.



'We believe our fortress balance sheet, including no long-term debt, and diversified global business model will enable us to overcome this present adversity and unlock the full potential of our brand portfolio in this market over time,' said CEO Tim Boyle.



Columbia Sportswear will provide an update on its first quarter earnings conference call scheduled for April 30, 2020.



