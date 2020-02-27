Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7XQ ISIN: US08862E1091 Ticker-Symbol: 0Q3 
Tradegate
27.02.20
21:56 Uhr
97,50 Euro
-6,04
-5,83 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEYOND MEAT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEYOND MEAT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,22
92,13
27.02.
94,79
96,37
27.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEYOND MEAT
BEYOND MEAT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEYOND MEAT INC97,50-5,83 %