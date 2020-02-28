

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The jobless rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That exceeded expectations for 2.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.49, well shy of expectations for 1.57 - which again would have been steady from a month earlier.



The number of employed persons in January was 66.87 million, an increase of 590,000 on year. The number of unemployed persons in January was 1.59 million, a decrease of 70,000 on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX